First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Busey by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,501,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

