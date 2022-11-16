FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,929. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 621.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.