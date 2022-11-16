FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,929. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 621.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.