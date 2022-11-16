FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.
NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,929. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
