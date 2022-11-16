FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

