Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

