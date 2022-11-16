Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,120 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 192.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

