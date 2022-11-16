Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 17,977 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.23% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MQY. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.