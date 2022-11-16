Fiera Capital Corp Has $9.19 Million Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.87% of North American Construction Group worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $377.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.