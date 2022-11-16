Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

BIPC stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

