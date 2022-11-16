Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 44.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 113,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

