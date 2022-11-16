Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $207,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

