Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 273,244 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
