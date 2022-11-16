Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,547 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

