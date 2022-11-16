Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Reduced by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $57,769,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 193,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,455. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.