Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 2.4% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. King Wealth owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

