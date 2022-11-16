Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ferrari worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

