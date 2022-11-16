Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 466,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FENC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Read More
