Fei USD Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $417.26 million and $1.36 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98935624 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $626,382.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

