FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $171.13. 118,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

