Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Increased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insider Activity

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 26,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.