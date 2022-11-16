Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.2 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FANUF opened at 154.50 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of 127.00 and a 52 week high of 221.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is 153.99.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.