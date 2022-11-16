Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

XOM opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $466.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

