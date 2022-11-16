Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 4,200 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.