Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.59

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $5.65. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exco Technologies (EXCOF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.