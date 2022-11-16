Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.86.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
