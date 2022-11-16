Evolve Education Group Limited (EVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Evolve Education Group Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Evolve Education Group Limited provides early childhood education (ECE) services in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates and manages ECE centers. It operates 109 ECE centers in New Zealand and 23 ECE centers in Australia under the Lollipops, Active Explorers, Learning Adventures, Little Earth Montessori, Little Lights, Little Wonders, and Pascals brand names.

