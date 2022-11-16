Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Evergy has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Evergy stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Evergy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Evergy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

