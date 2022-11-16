Evercore ISI Lowers AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $5.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 27,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.