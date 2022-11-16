Evercore ISI Lowers AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $5.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
AvePoint Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 27,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
