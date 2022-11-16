Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.03) to €9.70 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.73) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

