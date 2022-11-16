Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $10,247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

