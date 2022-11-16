Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $2.84 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $20.58 or 0.00121374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $225.52 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00348844 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022458 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.54 or 0.00769875 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00619720 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00232951 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00242675 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,916,762 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
