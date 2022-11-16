Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 6.2%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.79. 2,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $2,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Stories

