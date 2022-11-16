Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 6.2%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.79. 2,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.
Establishment Labs Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $2,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.