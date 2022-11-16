Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 16th (AAP, ABVC, ACCO, ADTN, AQUA, ATLKY, BLRDF, BMTX, BUNNF, CNRAF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has €10.20 ($10.52) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €13.80 ($14.23).

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €20.00 ($20.62) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €22.00 ($22.68).

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Chardan Capital currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 5.60 target price on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.50.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

