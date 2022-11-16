Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $140.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 21.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Middleby by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 41.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

