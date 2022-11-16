Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Azenta, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Azenta in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Azenta alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Azenta Trading Up 21.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

Shares of AZTA opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.