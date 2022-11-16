Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altus Power, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Altus Power in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million.

Altus Power Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 382,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altus Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 275,787 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

