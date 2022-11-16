Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Curis in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

CRIS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.91 on Monday. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

