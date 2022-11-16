EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $53.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

