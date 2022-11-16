EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,582 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 67.6% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 290,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.38. 92,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

