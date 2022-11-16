EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $99.68. 81,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 464.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

