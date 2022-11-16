EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,776 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. 26,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.