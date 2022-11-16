EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,262 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $58,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.64 and a 200 day moving average of $497.56. The stock has a market cap of $231.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.