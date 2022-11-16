EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,403 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.30. 19,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Northrop Grumman

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

