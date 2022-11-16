Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 13.6% in October

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,653. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,133,134.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at $33,614,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

