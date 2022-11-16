Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,172,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $136,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock remained flat at $12.04 on Wednesday. 171,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,688,538. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

