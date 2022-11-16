Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $174,418.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023802 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,515,795 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.