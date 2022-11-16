Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.45.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is 21.81. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,752 shares of company stock worth $2,680,465. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 603,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,160,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after acquiring an additional 257,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.