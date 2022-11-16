Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 142.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Endava by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Endava by 144.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endava by 5.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,934,000 after buying an additional 362,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

