Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP2.37-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP843.0-852.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.21 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.
Endava Stock Performance
NYSE DAVA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.21.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Endava
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Endava by 5.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
