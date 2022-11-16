Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) vs. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Financial Review

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 1.93 -$6.51 million $0.12 62.25 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 2.75 $250,000.00 $0.08 24.13

Analyst Recommendations

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 3.22% 1.36% 0.54% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 9.91% 18.46% 4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

