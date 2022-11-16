Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

EMR stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

